Head to Head Contrast: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.8% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Denali Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.62 $231.06 million $0.71 29.23 Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 82.49 -$290.58 million ($2.39) -13.67

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 16.10% 11.17% 9.61% Denali Therapeutics -597.15% -27.99% -19.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exelixis and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 8 0 2.89 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.00%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $91.14, suggesting a potential upside of 178.89%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Exelixis.

Summary

Exelixis beats Denali Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

