Head-To-Head Contrast: Cian (NYSE:CIAN) versus Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cian and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $54.81 million 4.28 -$8.65 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.00 million 25.76 -$22.20 million ($0.43) -6.19

Cian has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cian and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cian currently has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian N/A N/A N/A Phunware -363.83% -248.37% -61.85%

Summary

Cian beats Phunware on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

