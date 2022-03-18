Head to Head Comparison: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) versus Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peoples Financial and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 1 4 0 0 1.80

Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Peoples Financial pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 26.59% 8.96% 1.10% Associated Banc 31.05% 9.22% 1.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.24 million 2.85 $8.58 million $1.77 9.04 Associated Banc $1.13 billion 3.12 $350.99 million $2.19 10.73

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

