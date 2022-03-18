Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €194.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($252.75) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €218.40 ($240.00).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €213.40 ($234.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €196.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €190.74.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.