HashNet BitEco Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48.00 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (HNB) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashNet BitEco has a total market capitalization of $8,838.04 and approximately $48.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00106914 BTC.

About HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco (HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

