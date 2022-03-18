Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.96).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

HARP opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

