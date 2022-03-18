Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 820 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $679,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. 3,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,538. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

