Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

SCHW traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

