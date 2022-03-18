Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCEB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,460. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $75.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.