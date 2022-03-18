Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 5,207 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $65,214,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

