Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 177 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 632.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,906. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

