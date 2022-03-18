Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,261. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.