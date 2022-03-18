Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

