Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €181.67 ($199.64).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €150.10 ($164.95) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($127.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €166.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €161.75.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

