Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly Sells 8,750 Shares

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hanger stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $734.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,989 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 120,362 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

