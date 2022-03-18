Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly Sells 8,750 Shares

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hanger stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $734.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,989 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 120,362 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hanger (Get Rating)
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
