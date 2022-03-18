Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

HMSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($38,862.87). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($131,634.38).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.94 ($0.42) on Friday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

