H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 190

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from SEK 220 to SEK 190 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

HNNMY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 134,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

