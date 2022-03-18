Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Guild traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

