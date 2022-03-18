G&S Capital LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,204. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.49%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

