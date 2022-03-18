G&S Capital LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

