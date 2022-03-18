G&S Capital LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 14,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

