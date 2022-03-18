G&S Capital LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises 3.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 76,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 67,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,415. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

