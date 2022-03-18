G&S Capital LLC Buys 35,768 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,100,000 after buying an additional 1,120,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 155,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,790. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.