G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 123,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 74,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63.

