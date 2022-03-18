G&S Capital LLC Acquires 149 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.87. 333,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

