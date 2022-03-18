Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TV. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

NYSE:TV opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.