Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.05 and last traded at $190.97. 1,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.32.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

