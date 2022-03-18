Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to post $57.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.50 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $241.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $247.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $315.81 million, with estimates ranging from $314.21 million to $317.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

