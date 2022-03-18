Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,970. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $15,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
