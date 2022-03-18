Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,970. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $15,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

