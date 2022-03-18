Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $158.60

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 158.39 ($2.06), with a volume of 139184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.04).

The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

