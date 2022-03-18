Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.86. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 over the last ninety days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

