Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $294.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $92,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

