Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG opened at $18.72 on Friday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $405,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $7,134,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.