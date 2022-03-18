GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,687. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOCO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 467,177 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 8,015.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

