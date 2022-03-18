Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.