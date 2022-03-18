Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.03 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.