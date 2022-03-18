Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 645.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Glatfelter by 30.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 6.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.84 million, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.48. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.02%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

