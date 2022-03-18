Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $60.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.40 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

