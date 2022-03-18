George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$4,034,082.73 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total transaction of C$4,034,082.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,782,974.61.

Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$2,527,971.47.

WN opened at C$157.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.13 billion and a PE ratio of 422.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$139.59. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$100.87 and a 1 year high of C$159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 616.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WN. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.14.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

