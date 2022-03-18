Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.88. 2,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.
Separately, Investec raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10.
Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.