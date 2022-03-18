Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GNCA opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
