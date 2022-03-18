Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

