Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

