Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $481.86.
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.07.
About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.