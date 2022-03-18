Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.