Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 177 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.77. The firm has a market cap of £436.38 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

