FY2023 Earnings Forecast for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.