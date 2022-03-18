FY2022 EPS Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Increased by KeyCorp

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TMST opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

