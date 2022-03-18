FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $36.23 on Friday. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

