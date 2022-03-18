FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Decreased by Analyst

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CABGY. Morgan Stanley lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $841.33.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

