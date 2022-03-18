Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 505.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTFT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 41,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

