Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 42%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares shot up 42% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.10. 671,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,190,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
