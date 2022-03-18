Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 42%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares shot up 42% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.10. 671,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,190,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.